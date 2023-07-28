It looks like Alex Rodriguez has hit a home run with a new contract with Fox Sports.

According to The Hollywood Reporter — Rodriguez and Fox Sports have come to terms on a new contract that will keep him calling MLB games for them for “years to come.” He currently is a centerpiece of Fox Sports' studio team, working games with Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, and former New York Yankees teammate Derek Jeter.

What makes the Fox Sports MLB studio team special is the relationships between the hosts. Rodriguez and Ortiz are reportedly good friends, and Rodriguez and Jeter have rekindled their relationship in recent years ahead of Jeter joining the crew earlier this year.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While the specific terms of the contract have not come to light (yet), THR states that it's believed to be the “most lucrative deal yet” for an MLB analyst. They did add that the new contract will keep Rodriguez there for more than three more years.

Alex Rodriguez has kept himself busy since retiring from the MLB after the 2016 season. He began calling playoff games for Fox Sports in 2015 and 2016 before joining them on a full-time basis as an analyst in 2017. In addition to his work there, Rodriguez has worked at rival company ESPN since 2018. He works the “KayRod” alternate broadcast for Sunday Night Baseball alongside Michael Kay. However, with the new deal that THR is reporting, it will make Rodriguez exclusive to Fox Sports; making the current MLB season his last working double duty with ESPN.