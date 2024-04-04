It's not too often that the New York Yankees strike a trade with the Boston Red Sox, but back in December, the Yankees traded for Alex Verdugo in their continued remodeling of the outfield. This trade is already starting to pay dividends after Verdugo emerged as one of the heroes in the Yankees' thrilling 6-5 win on Wednesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In the 10th inning, Verdugo came to the plate to lead things off with the opportunity to drive in the runner from second base. A single would have done the trick, but Verdugo wanted to round the bases in one swing. Verdugo hit his first home run as a member of the Yankees, a two-run shot off a high and in fastball from Diamondbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel to give New York a 4-2 lead at the top of the 10th.
ALEX VERDUGO’S FIRST YANKEES HOME RUN IS A BIG ONE IN THE TENTH! pic.twitter.com/gaLr8RMPqm
— Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) April 3, 2024
Hitting a clutch home run was already a big enough deal for Alex Verdugo, especially when he hasn't found a good rhythm at the plate for his first six games (24 plate appearances) of the season. But the Yankees left fielder could not have timed his heroics better after a few of his loved ones, including his girlfriend Yamille Alcala who is pregnant with their third child, were in attendance. This explains why he celebrated his clutch homer with such passion.
“To finally go out there and feel a good barrel and help the boys out and really contribute on the offensive side was huge,” Verdugo said, per Gary Phillips of NY Daily News. “I’m just trying to help his team win. We’ve got a good squad and everything feels great.”
Could this clutch home run be a catalyst for Alex Verdugo moving forward?
Entering tonight, Alex Verdugo was 3-21 from the plate, putting up a bad .351 OPS through his first six games for the Yankees. And then in his first three at-bats against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, he fouled out, popped out, and then grounded out, putting him at 3-24 to begin the year. That is not the way anyone would want to start their season, let alone one with a new team that has the harshest lens on it, year-in, year-out.
Thus, it was such a big deal when Verdugo broke out his early-season rut, against one of the best relief pitchers in the league in Kevin Ginkel, no less. Ginkel put up a strong 2023 season for the Diamondbacks en route to their World Series runner-up run, but the Yankees left fielder took advantage of his strong career splits against right-handed pitching.
And with baby number three on the way for Alex Verdugo and his partner, the Yankees left fielder may soon be the latest benefactor of the famous dad buff.
Verdugo joins the Yankees' outfield party
Aaron Judge hasn't been at his best to begin the 2024 season, but he was the one who drove in the insurance run for the Yankees in the 11th inning that gave them enough cushion to secure their sixth win of the season in seven tries. The best outfielder thus far for the Yankees this season has been Juan Soto, the hard-hitting right fielder who has put up a .924 OPS to begin his life in New York on a high.
Now, Alex Verdugo could soon join the two in their hard-hitting ways to complete an impressive trifecta in the Yankees outfield.