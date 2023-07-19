The New York Yankees remain a one-win team since the MLB All-Star break as they suffered yet another loss Tuesday night at home at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels, 5-1. Once again, the struggles at the plate of Anthony Rizzo and company bit the team hard.

Rizzo went just 0-for-4 with a strikeout against the Angels, whose starter, Patrick Sandoval, pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed just two hits while striking out seven Yankees hitters.

After the game, Anthony Rizzo sounded very human, as he openly admitted to the emotional impact of his and the team's offensive woes.

“It’s hard to have fun when you’re getting your teeth kicked in, individually and as a team. But this is the game,” Rizzo said (h/t Greg Joyce of the New York Post).

Apart from Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu also laid eggs, combining for just a 0-for-8 line in the loss to the Angels. With Aaron Judge still not in the lineup, the Yankees will have to find a way to break out of their slump without their biggest offensive threat. It did not help the Yankees too that Domingo German was not anywhere close to his perfect form, as he allowed five earned runs on four hits with three walks issued in 6.0 innings of action on the mound.

So far in the second half of the season, Anthony Rizzo is batting just .095 with a salty .231 OPS. Stanton is also hitting only .150 with a .261 on-base percentage since the 2023 MLB All-Star break.