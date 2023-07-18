A pivotal American League matchup will be all of the talk later this Tuesday evening as the New York Yankees look to get back on track against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. It is time to check out our MLB odds series where our Yankees-Angels prediction and pick will be revealed.

Losers of seven out of their last nine games overall, the New York Yankees are barely keeping their heads above water and have found themselves in last place of an ultra-competitive AL East. Although the ‘Yanks only sit 2.5 games back of the Wild Card race, New York's recent play is definitely some cause for concern. In line for the Tuesday night start will be the righty Domingo German who is a dead-even 5-5 with a 4.31 ERA on the season.

On the other side of things, there has never been more urgency this season for the Angels to win ball games than right now. While all of the talk around the league may be about whether or not the Angels will be shipping off their international two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani prior to the Trade Deadline, continuing to stay triumphant and stay alive in the playoff race will only increase the chance that the Japanese phenom ends up staying in town. After defeating the Yankees in dramatic fashion last night in extra innings to inch one game closer to the .500 mark, the Angels will rely on the southpaw in Patrick Sandoval who is 4-7 with a 4.41 ERA in 16 starts.

Here are the Yankees-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Angels Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+152)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-184)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Angels

TV: Fox Sports West/YES Network

Stream: MLB.TV, MLB Extra Innings

Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Despite the surrounding areas of the Bronx and Yankees fanatics alike may be acting like the sky is falling based on their team's recent sluggish play, New York still has plenty of opportunities to get back on track with a still above-average record of 50-45.

First things first, the main attribute that the ‘Yanks need to get a hold of in order to increase their chances of covering the spread is finding a way to shut the door much more effectively. In their two losses in Denver over the weekend, the Yankees blew two late-game leads and eventually went down in defeat to the team with the worst record in the National League. At first glance, New York has posted a solid 3.84 ERA as a team halfway through the season, but their bullpen hasn't done them any favors as of late. If the Yankees are going to consistently get back into the win column starting tonight versus the ‘Halos, then they will need to take care of business at the back end of their bullpen in the closing stages of the contest.

Most importantly, be on the lookout for Domingo German to continue his rather splendid hot streak from the rubber. Ever since putting together the 24th perfect game in MLB history on June 28th against the Oakland A's, German has only surrendered three runs in ten innings pitched to go along with 14 strikeouts.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Season after season, the Los Angeles Angels seemingly always love to disappoint. Shockingly enough, the Angels have only reached postseason play a singular time in the Mike Trout era coming all the way back in 2014. Sadly, LA hasn't returned since, and now are teetering right on the edge of mediocrity in the last couple weeks of July.

Certainly, many view this current season-long campaign as a do-or-die situation as while the Angels happen to possess the talents of two of the greatest skill sets on a diamond in Ohtani and Trout, another lost year would almost guarantee some big changes in Anaheim.

Of course, the Angels' best shot at taking care of the Yankees in back-to-back nights while also getting back in the Wild Card chase is to hope that some much-needed rest for hurler Patrick Sandoval will be just what the doctor ordered. After not having pitched for ten days and before the All-Star Break, Sandoval should be feeling like a new person when he sets foot on the mound later this evening. With only one win in his previous ten starts combined, the Angels are desperate for Sandoval to string together an epic outing.

Not to mention, Los Angeles should cover the spread if they can remain dangerous at the plate. On paper, the Angels have scored 25 runs in their last 28 innings, and a quick start from the opening pitch with the bats would do wonders for the overall morale in the LA clubhouse.

Final Yankees-Angels Prediction & Pick

There is no question that both of these teams need this game. However, based on how poorly the Yankees have played lately, it is probably wise to count on the Angels to cover the +1.5 run spread.

Final Yankees-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5 (-184)