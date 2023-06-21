New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner made an appearance on The Michael Kay Show, and he made it clear that the Yankees are sticking with Anthony Volpe at shortstop despite his struggles this season.

“The defense is solid, which to me is the most important thing in a shortstop, but I think the league has adjusted to him, he's going to make some adjustments, as well, he's going to have to,” Hal Steinbrenner said on The Michael Kay Show. “We knew this was not going to be an easy thing from day one, he was 21 right, at the beginning of the season. But again as I've said, I assured him when I talked to him that he's the starting shortstop for the New York Yankees, you know, through the good times and the potentially tough times.”

Hal Steinbrenner on Anthony Volpe: He's the starting shortstop for the New York Yankees. pic.twitter.com/qDMaLX1Umh — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 21, 2023

Steinbrenner believes that Volpe will make the necessary adjustments to how he is being pitched to have better success on offense.

“And I knew that there was going to be potentially tough times, I think everybody did,” Steinbrenner said on The Michael Kay Show. “And offensively he's going through that right now, but he's got everything it takes to be a starting shortstop for the New York Yankees, but he's gotta make some adjustments, he's gotta continue to work on it, which he is. But believe me, there have been no discussions as of now of sending him down.”

Volpe is currently batting .191 with a .265 on-base percentage and a .614 OPS, according to Fangraphs. The bright side is he has nine home runs. However, the Yankees are hoping he can bring more consistent production on the offensive side of the ball for the rest of the season.

Despite having another top shortstop prospect in Oswald Peraza performing well in Triple-A, the Yankees are sticking with Volpe. Many fans are calling for Oswald Peraza to join the MLB team, whether it is to replace Volpe or to play third base instead of Josh Donaldson. It seems that fans will have to wait to see Peraza with the big league club.