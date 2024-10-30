Two of the biggest reasons why the New York Yankees were able to stave off elimination against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series was because of the performances from shortstop Anthony Volpe and catcher Austin Wells.

Volpe went 2-3 with a go-ahead Grand Slam in the third inning, a double, a walk and three runs scored. Wells went 2-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and two runs scored.

After his incredible Game 4 performance, Volpe was asked about his relationship with Wells, who he came up in the minor leagues with per SNY.

Expand Tweet

“It's not really a friendship anymore, it's more of a brotherhood,” Volpe said. “We've been through it all together. The highest of highs, and at some points the lowest of lows. He's my first call, my last call, like I said it's more than a friendship it's a brotherhood.”

“I know he has my back through thick and thin,” Volpe continued. “To have a moment like that, for him to have a moment like that is special, to do it together, wouldn't trade it for anything.”

Without Volpe and Wells, the Yankees would have likely lost Game 4 and been eliminated form the World Series.

What Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells have meant to the New York Yankees in 2024

Volpe and Wells were two of the Yankees' most important contributors during the 2024 regular season.

Volpe, 23, played in 160 games for the Yankees, hit .243 and stole 28 bases while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense at short in his second season in the Major Leagues. Wells, 24, locked down the starting catcher position and spent most of the season in the cleanup spot protecting Aaron Judge. Wells hit 13 home runs and drove in 55 batters in 113 games, and is in contention to win the American League Rookie of the Year award.

While both Volpe and Wells have had their struggles in the postseason, their Game 4 performance was just what the Yankees needed. If they are able to keep hitting at that clip, then the Yankees, who are now down 3-1 to the Dodgers, may just have a shot at making history and becoming the first team in Major League Baseball history to come back from a 3-0 deficit in the World Series.

Volpe and Wells are the future of the Yankees. But, they are continuing to show that even in just their first and second seasons, they are still able to contribute at a high level.