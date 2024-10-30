Although the New York Yankees are decades removed from their last dynastic run, and 15 years clear of their last championship, many players still feel a distinct sense of pride when wearing the pinstripes. The history, tradition and prestige of Bronx baseball still emanates from 161st Street, even if they are obscured by fans' frustrations. Few people appreciate the responsibility that comes with representing America's most prosperous major sports franchise more than Anthony Volpe.

The Gold Glove shortstop attended the Yankees' last World Series championship parade in 2009 when he was only eight years old. On Tuesday, he kept their hopes of having one in 2024 alive after a splendid performance versus the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series.

His base-running mistake in the second inning notwithstanding (did not advance from second base after Austin Wells drilled a hit off the wall), Volpe flourished in front of the home crowd. He belted a go-ahead grand slam with two outs in the third, recorded two hits and had two stolen bases in New York's 11-4 victory against LA. Do not get hung up on the score. Volpe had his fingerprints all over some of the most important moments of the game.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, a man who knows what it means to smack a big postseason home run in New York, is thoroughly impressed by the composure of the youngest batter in his starting lineup. He is also fully aware of how grateful Volpe is to be on this team.

Yankees' Anthony Volpe is trying to put it all together

“He loves being a Yankee, loves it,” Boone said postgame, via Bleacher Report Walk-Off (originally SNY). “Just as importantly, though, {he} loves the guys he gets to go do it with every day… We're going to look up in a number of years, and you're going to see an outstanding all-around player. Runs the bases really well, just a really good athlete and a great kid.”

The burden of playing shortstop for the Yankees in the post-Derek Jeter era can be unimaginable, especially for someone who grew up idolizing No. 2, but Volpe is staying grounded. While there will be more barriers for him to clear in this World Series, he might have just achieved an important breakthrough with his team facing elimination. Perhaps his monumental grand slam will be the moment fans remember as the time Anthony Volpe transformed into a dangerous hitter.

The Dodgers have other ideas, though. They take their 3-1 series lead into Yankee Stadium for Wednesday's Game 5, unwilling to provide Volpe or New York with any more fairy-tale material.