New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe will wear number 11 with the Yankees, according to Jack Curry of YES Network.

Anthony Volpe wore number 77 in spring training with the Yankees. It was possible that he would stick with 77, because his grandfather was a big fan of Mickey Mantle, who wore number seven with the Yankees, which is obviously now retired. Number 11 was last worn by outfielder Brett Gardner, who played 14 seasons in MLB, all of them with the Yankees. Brett Gardner last played with the team in 2021.

Volpe is the Yankees number one prospect in the Yankees system, and the fifth-ranked in all of baseball according to MLB.com. He beat out Oswald Peraza for the starting shortstop job. Oswald Peraza is the Yankees third-ranked prospect, made his major league debut last year and was ahead of Volpe in the system last season.

Despite playing 22 games at the AAA level, the Yankees believe Volpe is ready to play at the MLB level. He hit .309 with a .415 on-base percentage, 1.033 OPS and three home runs in spring training, according to MLB.com.

Volpe is expected to hit in the ninth spot in the Yankees lineup to start the season, according to manager Aaron Boone. If he lives up to expectations, he could potentially move up in the lineup. However, he could be a good table setter for the top of the lineup.

The Yankees hope Volpe will make an impact for them this season, as they look to climb the hurdle and win their first World Series since 2009.