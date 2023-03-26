Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe has made the Yankees, the Athletic reporter Brendan Kuty wrote in a Sunday tweet.

Volpe, a New Jersey native who played for Delbarton School in Morristown, New Jersey, was selected in the first round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft. He spent time with multiple minor league teams over three years, including the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Somerset Patriots in 2022.

Volpe said it was hard to put his feelings into words on Sunday.

“I just think a lot of hard work,” Volpe said when asked what allowed him to earn his spot on the team on Sunday, via NY Daily News Sports Yankees beat reporter Gary Phillips. “I can’t even begin to say the list of people I have to thank and that helped me in my life, in my career.”

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge had high praise for the 21-year-old shortstop following the Yankees’ 8-3 spring training win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

“He’s had a great spring so far,” Judge said. “He’s putting the ball in play. He’s making the plays on defense. He’s hustling — great at-bats, competitive at-bats.

“He just shows up ready to work. He’s prepared. Rarely do you see that at such a young age? Usually, you see some — a little immature or a little unprepared or the moment’s too big. But he’s seemed ready to go every single game.”

Anthony Volpe said he was happy he was being considered following the Yankees win.

“I’m just happy with all the work I’ve been putting in,” Volpe said, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “I feel like I’ve improved a lot in different parts of my game. We were just talking on the bench about how good of a learning experience this has been. Definitely, we’ve learned things that we’re going to take years into the future.”