Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The New York Yankees will have their youngest shortstop since Derek Jeter when Opening Day rolls around on Thursday after youngster Anthony Volpe won the starting job out of Spring Training. That’s why it’s only fitting that Captain Clutch himself sent the 21-year-old an epic message before his MLB debut.

“Congratulations Anthony Volpe. There’s nothing like playing shortstop for the New York Yankees,” Jeter wrote on Twitter.

Jeter debuted at 20 in 1995 and will likely go down as the greatest SS in Yankees history. That’s depending on how special Volpe’s career is, though. There’s been no shortage of hype around the top prospect and although he’s had limited playing time beyond Double-A, Volpe looked far too comfortable in Spring to let him start the season in the Minors.

In 55 Grapefruit League at-bats, the New Jersey native hit .309 with three homers and five RBI. With New York desperately needing a reliable shortstop for the future, it only made sense to promote their best talent.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The organization put a hidden camera in Aaron Boone’s office while he told Volpe about the big news and the skipper even beat around the bush at first, making the infielder initially believe he wasn’t going to be in the show quite yet:

It may take time for Volpe to really find his groove at the MLB level, but there is no question he will be special in the long run and the bat could very well play right away. After all, it’s his best asset, along with blistering speed on the basepaths.

You better believe Jeter is about to tune into some Yankees games in 2023 to see how Anthony Volpe, who undoubtedly grew up watching him, fares in the Bronx.