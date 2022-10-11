Aroldis Chapman going AWOL on Yankees looks even worse with devastating Scott Effross injury

The New York Yankees are dealing with some pitching troubles ahead of the ALDS. As they prepare to face the Cleveland Guardians, they had to deal with Aroldis Chapman situation and now will be missing out on one of the key players they planned to put in his pace: Scott Effross.

Effross was left off of the Yankees’ roster for the ALDS because he has to undergo Tommy John surgery, per Jack Curry of YES Network. New York was ready to make him a key reliever against the Guardians but now will have to pivot to other options.

Scott Effross was excluded from the ALDS roster because he had an elbow issue and it’s been determined that he will need Tommy John surgery. Major loss for the Yankees, who viewed Effross as a linchpin reliever in this postseason and beyond. #effross https://t.co/emS4GMZgZd — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) October 11, 2022

The Yankees acquired Effross via trade from the Chicago Cubs earlier this season. In 12.2 innings in the pinstripes, he posted a 2.13 ERA. Frankie Montas and Andrew Benintendi, both mid-season acquisitions, are also out with injuries.

Miguel Castro will be filling in for Scott Effross on the Yankees’ pitching staff. Although the Guardians don’t have the most intimidating lineup, they have a few stars and a rock-solid pitching rotation and bullpen that will challenge the Yankees. Effross missing the series — and much more time — is a disappointing development for New York.

The Yankees will always have a shot to win with Aaron Judge but the many injuries that they are dealing with will make it much harder. New York will have to get a lot out of their starters like Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes as they look to keep up with Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie and the AL Central champs.