Aroldis Chapman’s Yankees MLB Playoff roster hopes get major update from Aaron Boone

Aroldis Chapman’s MLB playoff hopes received an update from New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Tuesday. Chapman pitched a perfect 7th inning while striking out 2 and ultimately earned the win in New York’s 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers. Boone stated that Chapman’s strong performance “helps” his odds of making the Yankees’ MLB playoff roster, per Bryan Hoch.

There are pros and cons to potentially adding Aroldis Chapman to the playoff roster.

The cons begin with his 2022 decline. He’s posted an ERA of over 4.50 through 35.1 innings of work after previously not ever posting an ERA above 4. The 34-year old has been on a steady decline this season and he would be a risky October addition.

With that being said, there are pros to keeping Aroldis Chapman on the roster. There is not a single team that would dislike the idea of a high 90’s-throwing left-hander coming out of the ‘pen. He still features a quality fastball that is offset with impressive breaking stuff.

At the very least, Aaron Boone could utilize Aroldis Chapman as a situational left-hander. And if Chapman finds his rhythm during the postseason, Boone could use him in the 9th inning.

Nothing is set in stone at this juncture. It was reported just last week that the Yankees were considering designating Aroldis Chapman for assignment. There is a very real chance that his strong effort on Tuesday saved his spot on the team.

The Yankees will need to make a final decision on their MLB playoff roster soon with the regular season set to end on Wednesday.