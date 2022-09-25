Yankees mulling shocking Aroldis Chapman move ahead of playoffs

The New York Yankees have some difficult decisions to make as the regular season winds down and the organization constructs its playoff roster. One of those decisions could involve the future of Aroldis Chapman, according to Joel Sherman. The Yankees are reportedly considering designating Chapman for assignment ahead of playoff roster cuts, in what would be a shocking move from the franchise.

Chapman has had an abysmal 2022 season, to put it bluntly. He’s battled injuries and even spent time on the IL after a tattoo of his got infected. His results on the field have been hard to stomach, too. The 34-year-old has a 4.36 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 39 appearances. He’s lacked control with all of his pitches, struggling to the tune of a 1.42 WHIP.

After quickly losing the closer role to Clay Holmes, Chapman hasn’t fared much better in lower leverage situations. He’s been anything but reliable in 2022, and after the Yankees got Scott Effross and Zack Britton back from the IL, Chapman may very well be the odd-man out in the bullpen.

Wandy Peralta is currently on the IL, but it’s entirely possible that when he returns, it’s Chapman who’s made to clear out his locker.

It would by no means be an easy decision for the Yankees, but it would be in the best interest of their World Series dreams. Chapman just hasn’t been effective in 2022, and while he’s the highest-paid reliever on the roster, he hasn’t warranted a spot in the bullpen for the playoffs with his production on the field.

While no official move has been made, the fact the Yankees are considering an Aroldis Chapman DFA is a very telling sign.