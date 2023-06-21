The New York Yankees are struggling without superstar outfielder Aaron Judge and continue to fall short of expectations in 2023. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was heavily criticized for not adding an outfielder during the offseason and the lack of impactful depth pieces is showing in the wake of Judge's absence.

Cashman is willing to look for outfield help via trade but made it clear that he only wants to add a player he sees as beneficial to the Yankees' cause.

“We’re always open to additions if it’s a benefit,” Cashman said. “We’ve struggled to score runs, and I know in the wintertime we were looking to see if we could find an outfielder to go with what we already had. But saying it and being able to do it are two different things. So additions are never a problem. It’s just trying to pull something off that you know is going to improve yourself. But the trade deadline is approaching and we’ll see where it takes us.”

The Yankees' offense is rock bottom in several major offensive categories in the month of June, ranking last in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS. Yankees outfielders this season rank 25th, 17th and 30th from left to right in batting average. New York is 5-8 since Judge got hurt.

New York's roster is in need of a shakeup and Brian Cashman seems ready to make some calls that could potentially save his job. With no imminent return for Aaron Judge in sight, the Yankees have to work with what they have to stay afloat in the AL East.