The New York Yankees can't wait to have Aaron Judge back as the healthy bodies left on their roster just can't seem to get the job done at the plate. The Bronx Bombers fell short once again Sunday, as they came up with just a total of three runs in two losses to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

After their 4-1 loss in the series finale against their bitter rivals in the American League East division, the Yankees have their batting average and OPS since missing Aaron Judge sliding down to .205 and .625, respectively, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

A gloomy stat as the rain continues to fall here at Fenway: The Yankees are batting an MLB-worst .205 since June 4, their first game without Aaron Judge. Their .625 OPS in that span is ahead of only the last-place Royals (.610).

Aaron Judge is still on the injured list because of a toe injury. The Yankees have won just three times in 11 games since Judge missed games due to that lower-body issue. They are also on a four-game losing skid, which they will look to end in the upcoming three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners which kicks off on Tuesday.

Giancarlo Stanton has been cold for some time now. He has hit just .100 with nine strikeouts across 20 at-bats in his last five games. Anthony Rizzo is not much better over that same stretch in which he hit .167 with four strikeouts in 18 at-bats.

The Yankees are third in the AL East with a 39-33 record.