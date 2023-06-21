New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke to the media before Tuesday night's matchup against the Seattle Mariners, and fans were not pleased with his patient take about struggling 3B Josh Donaldson.

When asked about Donaldson's issues, Cashman was quick to defend the former All-Star. He said he wants to give him a chance to heat up before coming to judgement on him.

“Last year, he had a subpar offensive season, but prior to that, he's always been an above-average offensive player,” Cashman explained.

"Last year, he had a subpar offensive season, but prior to that, he's always been an above-average offensive player" Brian Cashman says he'll be in a better position to judge Josh Donaldson once he gets more consistent at-bats: pic.twitter.com/kQZQMzae3f — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) June 20, 2023

He continued on to say “I'd like to get him some runway here where he can get some consistent at bats… and then we'll be in a better position to judge.”

Yankees fans took issue with that last part, as they are tired of waiting around for production that they believe is lost in the past.

“Ya know he’s right! Miguel Cabrera has also really struggled these past few years, but prior to that he was one of the best players in the league,” snarked one fan.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another doubled down, saying “Yeah, we usually take about two years to decide if a guy can hit.”

Donaldson returned at the beginning of June after a hamstring injury in the first week of the season sidelined him for two months. He has been sluggish at the dish since getting activated, with only a .148 batting average.

Marlins star Luis Arraez has 11 hits in the last week, more than Donaldson's eight on the entire season. Arraez was another player the Yankees passed on in the offseason, and fans didn't forget.

Josh Donaldson this entire season- 8 hits 🤦🏽‍♂️

Luis Arraez since Friday night – 11 hits 😂 Twins would've discussed trading Arraez to Yankees but Cashman wasn't interested TWICE!!.. let that sink in — IB THE GAMBLER 🔌 (@incarceratedbob) June 20, 2023

One user added a Moneyball reference to make light of the situation, when Cashman said that he liked former 3B Gio Urshela, but he doesn't compare to Donaldson's talent. The Yankees traded Urshela last spring, and he is now hitting nearly .300 with the Los Angeles Angels, more than double his replacement's batting average.