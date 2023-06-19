New York Yankees veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson has no idea at the moment which side of the fence he'll be on in 2024. Donaldson is an interesting player to watch out for in the offseason, as he is playing in the final season of his current deal which he signed in 2020 with the Minnesota Twins.

“I don’t know,” Josh Donaldson said about what he thinks of his future in the big leagues prior to Sunday's matchups against the Boston Red Sox (via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic). “It kind of just depends on how I feel going through this year and this season and all of that and talking to my family. But that’s really — I get asked that from not just you, but from other people.”

At age 37, Josh Donaldson is clearly no longer in his prime. He is batting just .151 so far in the 2023 MLB regular season while also posting a subpar on-base percentage (.233) and an unimpressive slugging percentage (.491) to go with six home runs and eight RBI across 60 plate appearances.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Donaldson's decision about his future can wait, but it could also be tied to how he will fare overall this season. He has played in only 12 games so far in 2023 and could settle with better numbers at the plate as he continues to see more action going forward. It can also depend on how much interest will there be in free agency — or if the Yankees want him back at all.

Josh Donaldson is a three-time All-Star with an American League Most Valuable Player under his belt which he won in 2015 when he was still with the Toronto Blue Jays.