The New York Yankees will soon have Josh Donaldson back in the fold. The veteran third baseman told reporters recently that he will be joining the Bronx Bombers in an upcoming trip to Los Angeles this weekend for a three-game set in Hollywood against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Josh Donaldson says if all goes well with his rehab game tonight, the plan is for him to fly to Los Angeles and rejoin the Yankees for the Dodgers series this weekend pic.twitter.com/NSNjhUrLx9 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 30, 2023

Josh Donaldson is currently rehabbing in the minors where he played for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before getting assigned to Double-A Somerset. In three games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Donaldson slashed .333/.539/.778 with a home run and two RBI.

The former MLB MVP has not played in the big leagues since early April due to a hamstring issue but is apparently looking healthy enough for the Yankees to expect him to return to action before the end of the week. The Yankees are playing the Seattle Mariners in a three-game set in Seattle in a series that will end Wednesday and barring any more issues with his body, Donaldson will finally be wearing Yankees pinstripes and seeing action again for the team in the Dodgers series.

Although Donaldson’s best days on the field are behind him now, he is still someone the Yankees can rely on to deliver respectable production at the plate. In five appearances thus far in the 2023 MLB regular season, the 37-year-old only has two hits and an RBI across 16 at-bats. Back in the 2022 MLB season, Josh Donaldson hit .222/.308/.374 with 15 home runs and 62 RBI.

Donaldson was traded to the Yankees by the Minnesota Twins in 2022. The Yankees have a club option on him that comes with an $8 million buyout in the 2024 MLB season .