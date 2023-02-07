The latest comments by New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman haven’t sat well with many fans of the team or media members.

WFAN’s Brandon Tierney ripped into Brian Cashman for suggesting that Yankees fans overreacted to the team being swept in the 2022 ALCS. Cashmand told The Score in Chicago that the Yankees “had a hell of another run” before the Houston Astros eliminated New York from the playoffs.

Brian Cashman hasn't earned the right to rip Yankees fans.pic.twitter.com/NouUiDGDJD — TikiAndTierneyWFAN (@TikiAndTierney) February 6, 2023

“You know who should say that? The Pirates GM if they ever stumble upon 90 wins and become a playoff team and get smoked in a wild-card,” Tierney said of Cashman’s comments. “Not the Yankees! Because when Brian Cashman says this, he is obscuring the ultimate point. And the ultimate point has been the roster he has been put in charge of putting together has not gotten it done.”

The Yankees failed to win a championship for a 13th straight year. New York hasn’t even been back to the Fall Classic since winning the 2009 World Series, despite posting a winning record every year.

For Yankees fans, the team has been good but not good enough. New York is a perennial playoff contender, yet the team always comes up short in the postseason.

Fans of the Yankees are also tired of being eliminated by the Astros. Since 2017, Houston has defeated New York in the ALCS on three separate occasions. After pushing the Astros to seven games in 2017 and six games in 2019, the Yankees didn’t beat Houston once during their 2022 series.

“It felt like the way our fanbase reacted and the press that we got knocked out in the first round,” Cashman said of the Yankees’ 2022 season. “So you can’t really remember sometimes reality versus the perception.”

Last year, Cashman drew the ire of some fans when he blamed the Astros’ cheating scandal for the Yankees’ World Series drought.

The Yankees announced in December that they signed Cashman to a four-year contract.