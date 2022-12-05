By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

While the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies announced blockbuster free-agency signings of Justin Verlander and Trea Turner, the New York Yankees dropped some contract news of their own. Amid the free-agency flurry of big-money deals, the Yankees felt it was the opportune moment to announce they had extended the contract of Brian Cashman, keeping him in the Bronx for an additional four years.

The New York Yankees today announced that the club has re-signed Brian Cashman to a four-year contract through the 2026 season to continue serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager. pic.twitter.com/IPLP31HwVc — New York Yankees (@Yankees) December 5, 2022

Cashman will continue on in his role, owning the titles of General Manager and Senior Vice President. His new deal will extend his stay in the Bronx through the 2026 season.

The 2023 MLB season will mark Cashman’s 38th year with the New York Yankees and his 26th season as the organization’s general manager.

While he got off to a remarkable start to his tenure with the Yankees and has been largely successful overall, the lack of a World Series since 2009 has left the winningest fanbase in sports feeling impatient. The Yankees have made the playoffs in 22 of Cashman’s 26 seasons as GM but have not won the World Series in over a decade. The organization won the World Series in each of his first three seasons as GM, but that level of success has not come close to being replicated.

The team looked destined to snap that streak last year but a brutal stretch during the middle of the season saw those dreams washed away, culminating in an ALCS loss vs. the Astros.

While Yankees fans have been praying night and day for the team to announce a new contract for Aaron Judge, it was the GM himself who marks the Yankees’ first major offseason move. Brian Cashman is here for the long haul, so fans will be hoping he can build something that results in a 28th World Series title.