Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees have made a couple of high-profile hires to their front office in recent days, bringing in two former general managers in Brian Sabean and Omar Minaya. Many associated with the sport have attributed such hires to the Yankees’ desire to have more of a balanc between old-school and the analytics in their front office.

Cashman isn’t buying that characterization. The Yankees general manager fired back at critics who feel the team is finally shifting away from an analytics-heavy approach, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“It’s always been a blend no matter what people say,” Cashman said Thursday. “But they say it regardless. People say what they want.”

Clearly, Cashman has no time for the “Yankees front office is run by nerds” rhetoric that has surrounded the franchise in recent years.

In his eyes, there’s always been a perfect balance between old-school and new-school, between analytics and eye test.

Bringing in Sabean and Minaya just adds to such an equilibrium.

Brian Cashman maintains that this isn’t a shift in the Yankees’ thinking, but merely something they “wanted to take advantage of.”

Whatever the reason, it’s never a bad thing to have two former general managers involved in a franchise’s talent development and scouting processes.

Whether or not it truly is a shift in the Yankees’ approach will surely be a topic fans debate on throughout the rest of the offseason and into next season.