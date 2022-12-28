By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told shortstop Anthony Volpe that he had a chance to take the starting job based on how he performed in spring training, Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay said on the Yes Network on Tuesday.

“He gets back from a long, long minor league season,” Kay said. “He goes Double-A, then Triple-A. His dad convinces him, ‘Anthony, give your body a month. Just let it reset. Don’t keep pushing yourself.'”

Though Volpe originally agreed, one phone call from Brian Cashman changed the entire trajectory of the 21-year-old shortstop’s offseason.

Anthony Volpe’s father heard the garage door opening at 5:30 a.m. and Volpe driving away the very next day. The former No. 7 overall pick quickly cut off his father when he called and asked if he would continue to give his body rest for the next month with a quick “nope,” saying he needed to work out if he had a chance at taking the starting job.

“This guy wants this,” Kay continued. “This is important for him. Yankee fan since birth. He almost has a little bit of that (Derek Jeter) maniacal focus to him. Jeter only wanted to be a Yankee shortstop, so does Volpe.”

Volpe moved one step closer to earning his starting spot after the Yankees called up shortstop Oswald Peraza to the big leagues and the Delbarton School standout to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He hit a .444 batting average through his first two games played.

Cashman said Anthony Volpe was a prospect the team was going to keep an eye on in a July interview.

“He dealt with some adversity early on and fought through it,” Cashman said. “Now he’s finding his stride. It’s all good. Looking forward to the way he goes about it, too. He’s a really talented player, great makeup. His future we believe in quite bright.”