Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon got a second CT scan on his back that revealed no structural damage, but it looks like the best case for his return to pitching is mid-June, according to Randy Miller of NJ.com.

Carlos Rodon has yet to pitch for the Yankees, after signing a six-year $162 million contract with the team in free agency last winter. He was supposed to form a one-two punch with Gerrit Cole that is up there with the best in baseball.

Rodon missed the start of the season due to suffering a left forearm strain in his first spring training game. He is said to be recovered from the forearm issue, but back discomfort presented itself when he was progressing through his throwing program.

On Sunday, Rodon played catch, and the next step is for him to throw a bullpen, then he will have to face hitters and make rehab starts, according to Miller. The build up for Rodon is the reason for the return date being mid-June. He will likely have to make four-to-five rehab starts in the minor leagues before he is activated.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke on where Rodon is.

“Hopefully he continues with the throwing program throughout the week and hopefully the back continues to subside, but I don’t think it’s anything major structurally from the test,” Aaron Boone said, via Miller. “He hasn’t lost a lot of throwing time, so he should get right back into that assuming he continues to throw this week as the back hopefully subsides and the medicine does its thing.”

For Yankees fans, they hope to hear that Rodon progresses and continues his throwing program this week.