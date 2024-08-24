As New York Yankees star Juan Soto is in the midst of accomplishing rare feats amidst a sensational season, there is still a lot of speculation of his presence within the ball club after this season. One person who talked about all things Yankees was former pitcher CC Sabathia who gave his thoughts on the situation surrounding Soto and is impending free agency.

So far this season, Soto is hitting a .297 batting average along with 36 home runs and 93 runs batted in (RBIs) which combined with the production of Aaron Judge, New York's offense has been great. Sabathia would say the decision to leave the Yankees is ultimately up to Soto, but comparing it to his situation, his goal in free agency “was going to a place where I could win a World Series” according to Gary Phillips.

“That's up to him,” Sabathia on Soto. “My goal going into free agency was going to a place where I could win a World Series. Luckily, that was the place that offered me the most money. I was able to do both.”

Another figure that spoke about Soto's free agency conversation was former Yankees player and manager Lou Piniella who takes the cautionary tale by insinuating that the 25-year old should not take the same route as Robinson Canó did and “take the Yankees money.”

“You remember what happened with Robinson Canó,” Piniella said.” I would take the #Yankees' money and stay right here. It's a dream to hit in Yankee Stadium with the short porch in right field.”

Juan Soto will attract interest from teams besides Yankees

The Yankees knew what they were getting into when they acquired Soto as they saw this free agency coming and they will look it to be their top priority to keep him. In terms of what insiders are hearing, FanSided's Robert Murray says that the slugger “could sign with a mystery team,” mentioning the Philadelphia Phillies as an option.

“Juan Soto could sign with a mystery team,” Murray said. “OK, hear me out. This may not be the most obvious fit, especially with so much star power already in Philadelphia. But Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski loves pursuing star players. Soto has a history of playing in the National League East and was previously teammates with Bryce Harper.

“Also worth noting: Soto was with Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long, one of the best coaches in baseball, with the Washington Nationals and the two had a strong relationship. Something worth pointing out, and perhaps something to remember come the offseason.”

It depends on the money as Soto will no doubt break the bank of any team that is willing to shell out the money, which according to FanSided's Christopher Kline, the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres could be involved.

“There are several contenders connected to Soto already,” Kline said. “The New York Mets are strong candidates thanks to the deep pockets of Steve Cohen. The Philadelphia Phillies never back down from a pricey contract, and Soto has several friends and former teammates on that roster. Even the San Diego Padres could seek a reunion. Hell, and this would be quite tragic, the Los Angeles Dodgers will probably toss their hat in the ring, too.”