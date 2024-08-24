Is there a perfect way to pitch to New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge? If there is, pitchers have yet to discover it. Former Cy Young Award winner CC Sabathia recently addressed how he would pitch to Judge if given the opportunity, per YES Network.

“Right now, you got to walk him,” Sabathia said.

Judge is establishing himself as one of the greatest hitters of all-time, not just right now. He has made six All-Star teams and has one MVP to his credit. Judge will likely win his second MVP in 2024.

It needs to be remembered that Sabathia was one of the best pitchers in MLB during his playing career. The fact that he would opt to walk him is telling of how good of a hitter Judge is, especially when he's completely locked in.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has also spoken highly of Judge. In fact, many players around the league have been left in awe watching the star. Sabathia had more to say about the Yankees slugger, though.

CC Sabathia breaks down Aaron Judge's game

Sabathia once told ClutchPoints that he loves to watch great hitting, even though he was a pitcher. So it isn't surprising that he is such a big fan of Judge.

“It's incredible,” Sabathia said of watching Judge, via YES Network. “It feels like he's going deep everyday. When you're watching somebody that's hit 50 home runs and it's not September yet, it feels like he's going deep everyday. It's incredible just to see him hit for a high average and still hit for the power.”

Judge is currently slashing .333/.464/.728/1.192. He has also hit a league leading 49 home runs and leads the league with 119 RBI as well. In other words, Judge has been nothing short of “incredible” for the Yankees, as Sabathia said.

Aaron Judge is on track to win the MVP. His primary goal is to lead the Yankees to their first World Series victory since 2009, however.