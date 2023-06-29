Domingo German became the fourth New York Yankees pitcher to throw a perfect game on Wednesday, shutting down the Oakland Athletics with an unforgettable performance on the mound. The last man to accomplish the feat for baseball's most historic franchise was David Cone, who did so in July 1999.

Cone said that German's life and potentially his career will be altered for the better after the accomplishment. He referenced his former Yankees teammate David “Boomer” Wells, who threw a perfect game himself a year before Cone.

“With Domingo,” Cone told Brandon Kuty of The Athletic, “it’s probably more similar to Boomer in that this could really help springboard him to bigger and better things. It did for Boomer in ’98, he became a different pitcher after that day. He really gained a lot of confidence and possibly that could work for Domingo as well. We’ll see.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wells had a 5.23 ERA during the 1998 season before throwing his perfect game. He recorded a 3.10 ERA after and finished third in AL Cy Young Award voting, helping the Yankees win the World Series in the process.

German was in a similar spot statistically entering his start last night. He entered the game with a 5.10 ERA having given up 15 earned runs in his previous two starts. There were murmurs that the Yankees were considering taking him out of the rotation. Now it seems that Domingo German will stick around for a little while longer and could turn out to be an important piece for the Yankees as they trudge through the season without Aaron Judge.