Derek Jeter gets 100% real on Aaron Judge’s special season with Yankees

Derek Jeter may not be able to always watch the New York York Yankees’ games this 2022, but he is well aware of the season Aaron Judge is having and how special it is.

Speaking during his tribute night at Yankees Stadium–with the team celebrating his 2020 Hall of Fame induction–Jeter took the time to talk about the franchise and their playoff push. He then gave Judge a special shout-out as he emphasized that fans better enjoy the show he is putting.

As the Yankees icon said it, Judge’s home run record is not a feat that someone can easily achieve. Not to mention that the 30-year-old is doing it with incredible efficiency. Judge now has 55 home runs with a month of baseball left.

“I keep saying this, but I don’t have the YES Network at home, so I haven’t watched all the games. I see the highlights and I’m well aware what he’s doing…and I can’t relate to it. It’s hard enough to get a hit, I don’t know how you go up there and hit as many home runs as he’s hit,” Jeter shared, per Times Herald-Record.

“The thing about Aaron is that he hits for a high average. He’s not all or nothing, he’s not swinging for the fences and striking out 250 times. He’s carrying the team and it’s pretty remarkable what he’s been able to do here, in the spotlight in New York.”

Even better, Derek Jeter firmly believes Aaron Judge can break Roger Maris’ single-season record (61) for most home runs in the AL. Judge needs just six more to tie the record, and after Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, he will have 23 more games to make that happen.

Sure enough, Jeter will probably be tuned in when Judge gets to breaking the record.