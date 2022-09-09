Derek Jeter Hall of Fame tribute brings back old reactions from Aaron Judge, Yankees players

The New York Yankees are holding a Hall of Fame tribute ceremony for legendary shortstop Derek Jeter on Friday night. The current Yankees players, including Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, originally took some time to shout out “The Captain” on Twitter when he retired. The New York Yankees Twitter account recently posted some of the best original reactions from current Yankees players dating back to Jeter’s 2014 retirement.

Aaron Judge wrote “Amazing!! Way to go!”

Giancarlo Stanton wrote “Farewell to one of the Greatest!!”

Gleyber Torres wrote a simple one-word response to Jeter that every player on the team will agree with.

“#RE2PECT”

Derek jeter wore number 2 during his Yankees career. The hashtag “RE2SPECT” has become synonymous with his name.

“My kids will know about Derek Jeter just how I knew about Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris…” Jose Trevino wrote.

“I dream to be like Derek jeter! Straight animal #2” Isiah Kiner-Falefa added.

Jameson Taillon, Josh Donaldson, and Clarke Schmidt all shared lengthier thoughts on Jeter.

“My first words to Jeter, ‘hello Mr. Jeter.’ I say that because he is a guy that is truly respected by every guy in the game! #captain” Donaldson wrote.

“Couldn’t be more fitting. Thank you for changing the game Derek Jeter,” Schmidt wrote.

“Going to be weird without Jeter in the MLB. He is the last guy left standing that I idolized when I was learning to love the game as a kid,” Taillon added.

Many of these players were not even with the Yankees in 2014. But they still had the utmost respect for Derek Jeter. They will certainly be excited to honor “The Captain” on Friday.

Aaron Boone also shared his thoughts on Derek Jeter prior to the ceremony on Friday.

“An all-timer for an all-time great organization.”

Jeter truly is one of the most well-respected players of all-time.