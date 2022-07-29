Derek Jeter is arguably one of the greatest MLB players of all-time. The New York Yankees legend made a name for himself as one of the best players on one of the best teams in league history. Not only is he the GOAT of the Big Apple… he’s also arguably the GOAT of baseball as a whole.

It’s no surprise, then, that the GOAT of a different sport stopped to praise the Yankees legend. During Derek Jeter’s documentary “The Captain”, NBA legend Michael Jordan praised the MLB star. Here’s what he had to say. (via ESPN)

While Jeter’s status as the GOAT of baseball could be disputed, Jordan’s claims on basketball are a lot more concrete. Even die-hard Yankees fans who don’t follow the NBA are familiar with the name Michael Jordan. From the moment he stepped foot on an NBA court, Jordan became synonymous with basketball. That’s the true mark of a great player: when people who don’t follow the sport know your name, you have to be pretty good.

That’s not to say Jeter doesn’t have a good claim for the GOAT title. The Yankees legend has an impressive resume that can go toe-to-toe with the best of them. He has five titles in New York, 14 All-Star appearances, and a World Series MVP to boot. His contributions on the plate and on defense cannot be understated.

Derek Jeter’s documentary “The Captain” is a rare inside look at the Yankees captain’s private life. Unlike Jordan’s “Last Dance”, Jeter’s documentary focuses on the player’s whole career instead of a single portion of his career.