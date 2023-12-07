Yankees legend Derek Jeter shared his reaction to New York's trade for superstar outfielder Juan Soto with the Padres

The New York Yankees and San Diego Padres recently agreed to a Juan Soto trade. Aaron Judge shared his reaction to the news on Thursday, and it is safe to say he's thrilled to have Soto on the team. Yankees legend Derek Jeter also reacted to the deal Thursday.

MLB posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Soto at the MLB Store getting Jeter's jersey.

“Shout out to Derek Jeter,” Soto said in the video. “I'm getting your jersey here at the MLB Store. Can you please sign it for me?”

Jeter sent a five-word message in his response.

“See you at Yankee Stadium,” Jeter wrote.

Will Juan Soto be the next Yankees legend?

Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, and Derek Jeter are just a few of the Yankees stars who have built historic legacies over the years in New York. Aaron Judge is currently in the midst of building his Yankees legacy as well.

Soto, 25, is only under contract for one more season. There is a chance that he will leave in MLB free agency following the '24 campaign.

If he signs an extension with New York or re-signs with the team next offseason, it would not be surprising to see Soto emerge as the next Yankees legend. He is still young enough to perform well in New York for years to come.

Judge and Soto project to be one of the best duos in baseball. The Yankees lineup struggled in 2023, but they are destined to rebound with Judge and Soto in the same offense.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the Yankees and Soto engage in contract extension talks before Opening Day. One would imagine that New York will try to extend him after sending five players to San Diego (it should be noted that New York also acquired Trent Grisham in addition to Soto) in the deal.