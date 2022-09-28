Yankees star DJ LeMahieu injury return date gets clarity from Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees locked up the division title on Tuesday and will look to close the regular season on a strong note over the next week-plus. The Yankees will get a huge boost in the coming days, as manager Aaron Boone revealed that sidelined superstar DJ LeMahieu will be making his return from injury this week. Via Bronx Bombers News, Boone indicated that LeMahieu would be activated and return in time for Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 30.

Aaron Boone said DJ LeMahieu will be activated on Friday for the series opener against Baltimore. #Yankees — Bronx Bombers News (@NewsBronx) September 28, 2022

Getting LeMahieu back will be huge for the Yankees, and the star infielder will have the chance to shake off some rust ahead of the playoffs. That factor is particularly important given that the Yankees have a first-round bye in the playoffs after clinching the second seed in the American League. Getting some games under his belt before another short break could be crucial toward LeMahieu finding success at the plate.

Prior to landing on the 10-day IL due to a toe injury, LeMahieu had struggled mightily at the plate. After batting .344 at the plate in July, LeMahieu’s batting average slumped all the way down to .211 in August. His toe was laboring him, and it showed in his stats, as the 34-year-old recorded a .550 OPS across 24 games.

Hopefully, the toe issues are a thing of the past for LeMahieu and Yankees fans will see the version of LeMahieu that was an on-base machine during the summer months when he recorded a .398 OBP in June and .462 OBP in July. Getting him back Friday vs. the Orioles is a great sign for the Yankees and will let fans get a glimpse of how LeMahieu looks with the playoffs looming.