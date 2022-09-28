It’s been weeks since New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu last played a game. He was placed by the Yankees on the injured list earlier this month because of inflammation in his toes, but his return appears to be very close. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has already said that there’s a possibility that DJ LeMahieu will see action before New York ends its current three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays north of the border.

Via Kristie Ackert of the Daily News:

“The last couple of days have been encouraging for him,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Today he was out there, hitting off the [high] velocity and breaking balls [pitching machines] and running the bases. So there’s a chance he could be in-play tomorrow. If not, maybe I might push a little more to Friday when we open back [up at home] against the Orioles. But we’re about at that point of `let’s get this thing going.’”

When healthy, DJ LeMahieu usually occupies the leadoff spot on the Yankees’ batting order. Aaron Judge has taken over most of the work atop the order during the absence of LeMahieu, who is slashing .262/.358/.381 so far this season to go along with 12 home runs and 46 RBI.

If DJ LeMahieu ultimately fails to get the green light to play Wednesday night against the Blue Jays, the soonest he can return to action will be Friday when the Yankees open up a three-game series at home versus the Baltimore Orioles.