New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu has been working out with top prospect Anthony Volpe during the offseason, and the veteran had high praise for the youngster this week.

“He’s definitely a big-leaguer,” LeMahieu said on Tuesday, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. “You can tell he really wants it and loves to play. Talent-wise, the talent is there…It’s his first big-league spring [training] and you never know how a guy is gonna look. He’s been on it the whole time. I’m excited to play with him at some point, whenever that is.”

Certainly high praise from one infielder to another; Volpe was selected in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Yankees.

Although a shortstop battle could be brewing between Volpe and Oswald Paraza, a scout told the New York Post he thinks the 21-year-old is more suited to 2B, comparing him to another great second baseman.

“He’s always reminded me of Dustin Pedroia,” the scout said. “He’s on the small side, like Dustin, yet he hits everything with authority. And he plays the game like he’s on fire, which [Pedroia] did, too.”

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Anthony Volpe likes the comparison.

“I hadn’t heard that, but I definitely try to play that way. It’s very humbling to hear that comparison, because that’s how I’ve always played: hard,” Volpe explained.

“And I know that’s what Pedroia was known for…I definitely paid attention to him. I didn’t like him because of the team he played on, but I loved the kind of player he was and how he put on laser shows [at the plate]. He was fun to watch.”

The New York Yankees have been extremely impressed with Volpe’s development since drafting him out of the Delbarton School, especially his game, work ethic and competitiveness, per the New York Post.

“It’s hard to compare anyone to Pedroia,” DJ LeMahieu said of Volpe. “I don’t know if that’s fair. But I know [Volpe] is a really talented player that’s only gonna get better.”