Anthony Volpe is expected to make his debut for the New York Yankees soon, but could that also mean he’ll be on the team’s roster on Opening Day? If you ask Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, Volpe looks ready for the show.

“I think he’s got all the makeup tools,” Aaron Judge said about Volpe (h/t Bryan Hoch of MLB.com). “He checks a lot of boxes — defensively, offensively. He’s a tough at-bat. He’s got the speed, which is a big factor now in the game. My thing has always been, if you’re the best player, it shouldn’t matter your age. You should be up helping the New York Yankees. It doesn’t matter if you’re 19 or 41. If you’re the best guy for the job, you should be playing.”

There is a growing sense that Volpe might actually be there with Aaron Judge and the rest of the team when the Yankees kick off their 2023 MLB regular-season schedule against the San Francisco Giants at home on Mar. 30. However, there is still concern about his lack of Triple-A at-bats, which can be expected to be a major factor when the Yankees try to make a final decision on Volpe.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Volpe can learn a lot from a player like Aaron Judge and even if he fails to crack the Opening Day roster, the 21-year-old shortstop’s promotion to the big leagues should eventually come.

The Yankees finished the 2022 MLB season with a 99-63 record to win the American League East Division but were eliminated in the AL Championship Series by the Houston Astros.