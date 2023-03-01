New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is inching closer to a return to action after missing the last postseason due to a foot injury. The expectation is that he will be making his Spring Training Debut this coming Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, as it seems he is no longer under any restrictions.

Via Marly Rivera of ESPN:

“DJLM’s pivoting on his (formerly fractured) right foot has looked good all spring. LeMahieu has said there are no limitations for him; feels it’s fully healed. LeMahieu said at the end of last season that being able to push off and pivot was one of the most painful things to do.”

DJ LeMahieu played in only 125 games in the 2022 regular season and was sidelined for the Yankees’ entire run in the MLB playoffs because of an injury to his right toe. In those games, LeMahieu batted .261 with a .357 OBP and a .377 SLG while also coming with a 111 OPS+ across a total of 541 plate appearances. He also hit 12 home runs and recorded 122 RBI.

This coming 2023 MLB campaign, DJ LeMahieu is expected to play all over the infield for the Yankees. New York is set at first base with Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres at second base, while the trio of Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa share the load at the shortstop position, and Josh Donaldson patrolling the hot corner.

“I’m so excited (with) where I’m at right now,” DJ LeMahieu said last Sunday, via Mark Didtler of the Associated Press. “How the season ended for me last year and our team — just where I’m at physically and mentally and to be back — I’m really in a good place and really excited to be around the guys again.”