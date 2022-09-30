DJ LeMahieu set to give Yankees big boost ahead of MLB Playoffs

The New York Yankees activated infielder DJ LeMahieu from the 10-day IL on Friday. LeMahieu was on the IL due to toe inflammation. He is ready to return, and recently explained his rehab process, per the New York Post.

“It’s two weeks, it’s a little bit better,” LeMahieu said last week. “We have a week and a half left in the season. So I don’t want to just shut it down and have to ramp up again. So I’m staying as ready as I can without being stupid. I don’t think at this point it’s really going to go away. It’s just, stay ready and let them know how I feel. I’ll be ready to go whenever that day is.”

And that day is today. The Yankees are counting on DJ LeMahieu to provide consistency in the lineup. New York’s batting order consists of a number of inconsistent players. But LeMahieu, even in a down season, is still a pure hitter. He sprays the ball all over the field and features strong on-base ability.

The Yankees clinched the AL East earlier this week. These low-pressure games to close out the season will provide DJ LeMahieu with an opportunity to re-adjust to big league pitching. Aaron Boone had previously indicated that the plan was to activate DJ LeMahieu on September 30th. However, nothing became official until Friday.

DJ LeMahieu and the Yankees are looking to close out the season on a high note. They are preparing for a home weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles before closing out the regular season in Texas against the Rangers next week.