DJ LeMahieu slapped with worrying injury amid Yankees’ struggles

The injury bug just keeps on biting the New York Yankees. With Giancarlo Stanton already sidelined with an Achilles issue, the Yankees have now lost another star member of the lineup. Ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Boston Red Sox, star infielder DJ LeMahieu is out of the lineup due to an apparent toe issue, according to ESPN’s Karl Ravech, who broke the news on the ESPN broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball.

LeMahieu was a late scratch from the Yankees’ lineup, though no reason for his absence was disclosed. Now, it seems that the Yankees’ superstar has picked up a toe injury, though the severity of the ailment remains unclear.

That’s extremely worrying news for the Yankees as LeMahieu has been one of their most consistent batters all season long. The versatile infielder is one of the most reliable contact hitters in the sport and has helped keep the Yankees afloat amid their midseason struggles. Losing him for an extended period of time would be a devastating blow for the team, so fans should be looking out for further updates from the club.

The 34-year-0ld has a 4.3 fWAR this season and is slashing .279/.381/.417 with 12 home runs, 43 RBI, and 71 runs scored. It’s been a major bounce-back year for DJ LeMahieu after struggling in 2021.

While Aaron Boone dropped an encouraging update on Stanton earlier on Sunday, the latest news on LeMahieu’s toe will have Yankees fans worried. Hopefully, this is nothing more than a blip on the radar for LeMahieu, who will undergo further testing back in New York.