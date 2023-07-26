The New York Yankees did not come to play against the Mets in the first game of the subway series on Tuesday, and pitcher Domingo German got shelled in the process, much to the disappointment of manager Aaron Boone.

All eyes were on the Bronx for the subway series between two struggling squads, with the Mets and Yankees both fighting to stay alive and avoid becoming sellers at next week's trade deadline. Domingo German's disastrous outing didn't help the Yanks, where his six earned runs continued to fuel rumors that he may be moved by August 1st.

German has been one of the most inconsistent pitchers in baseball this year, going from throwing a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics to allowing 5+ runs in multiple starts. The same rang true on Tuesday night, where German allowed three homers, including back-to-back jacks to Pete Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach.

While he had 9 K's in his six innings of work, the deep shots ultimately did him in. His manager Aaron Boone affirmed this after the game when asked to analyze the performance.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“His stuff seemed pretty good (Tuesday) but the long ball hurt him,” Boone said postgame, according to Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com.

Boone also mentioned that the 30-year-old “got hurt with a couple of balls that fell,” partially putting some blame on his outfielders and their bad reads.

The Yankees sit at 53-48 after the loss, but are still in last place despite the winning record. The stacked AL East has not been kind to them, as they are nine games back of the first-place Orioles. Their opportunity comes in the wildcard race, where they are only three games out of the third spot and will have to fight throughout the rest of the summer to gain that appearance.