Few athletes have endeared themselves to a new fanbase quite like Juan Soto has with New York Yankees fans. Although this is the only season they're guaranteed to have him, the Yankees faithful are enjoying every breathtaking moment of Soto's season and doing their part in trying to convince him and the team to extend his contract.

As Soto begins his first postseason with the Yankees, fans will get a chance to see him do his signature shuffle after he takes a pitch. MLB's social media team hit the streets outside Yankee Stadium and asked fans to do their best Soto shuffle. The results did not disappoint.

Soto's move is among the most iconic (and controversial) in baseball today. Some opposing fans take it as a mocking gesture toward the pitcher, while others understand baseball is a sport of routines. If it helps Soto get in the zone for the next pitch, more power to him for doing it and sticking with it.

Fans in Washington, San Diego and now New York have grown fond of the Soto shuffle. It only works because Soto is an all-world player and one of the best hitters in the game. Superstars can basically do what they want, but the haters will always be there.

Soto has plenty of love from Yankees fans.

Soto dazzles in Yankees playoff debut

Juan Soto played into the atmosphere at Yankee Stadium last Saturday during his playoff debut with New York. The crowd helped fuel him to his second career three-hit postseason game. He doubled in his first at-bat and although he did not score or drive in a run in New York's Game 1 win, Soto felt right at home.

It's only been a season, one that hasn’t concluded yet, but Soto has become a Yankees fan favorite only topped by Aaron Judge. It would devastate the fanbase if the Yanks were unable to re-sign Soto this offseason, where he's expected to ink a deal worth north of $500 million.

Before that though, the Yankees have different business to take care of. A win in the playoff opener is a great start, but there's more to be done for New York to get past Kansas City and into the last four of the MLB playoffs.

Juan Soto can be a major part of the Yankees' success, as he was the entire regular season with another spectacular year at the plate. It will likely end with Soto placing second or third behind Judge in the American League MVP Award voting. The Yankees and Soto hope it ends with a World Series trophy too.