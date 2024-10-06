ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas City Royals are on the road to take on the New York Yankees for game two of the AL Division Series. Below we will continue our ALDS odds series with a Royals-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Royals-Yankees Game 2 Projected Starters

Cole Ragans vs. Carlos Rodon

Cole Ragans (11-9) with a 3.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 186.1 innings pitched, 223K/67BB, .213 oBA

Last Start: ALWC at Baltimore Orioles: Win, 6 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 15 starts, 2.87 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 91 innings pitched, 101K/33BB, .198 oBA

Carlos Rodon (16-9) with a 3.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 175 innings pitched, 195K/57BB, .235 oBA

Last Start: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: No Decision, 5.1 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 14 starts, 3.11 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 81 innings pitched, 91K/27BB, .204 oBA

Here are the ALDS Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALDS Odds: Royals-Yankees Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +128

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 7.5 (-114)

Under: 7.5 (-106)

How to Watch Royals vs. Yankees Game 2

Time: 7:38 PM ET/ 4:38 PM PT

TV: TBS, TruTV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

It was unclear how Cole Ragans would handle his first postseason start, but he seemed to quiet the doubters. He threw six strong innings against the Baltimore Orioles, and out-dueled Corbin Burnes. He has another tough matchup in the Yankees Monday night, but he should be up for the Challenge. Ragans might not go six scoreless again, but if he can allow less than three runs, the Royals will have a chance to win the game.

Ragans was a better pitcher on the road this season, as well. His ERA was almost a full run lower, his oBA was under .200, he allowed less hits, and teams did not hit for as much power. His first start of the playoffs was on the road, and he showed how good he can be away from home in that one. If he can have another good road start, expect the Royals to win the game.

Speaking of good road starts, Ragans was able to pitch really well at Yankee Stadium in September. He threw six strong innings, allowed just two runs on three hits, and struck out seven batters. The Royals lost that game in extra innings, but Ragans pitched well enough to win. That type of start will not only keep the Royals in the game, but give them a great chance to even the series heading back to Kansas City.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Looking at Rodon's stats, you might think he had just an average season. However, Rodon's season was actually very good. Not only was he able to make 32 starts (a career high), but Rodon had awesome strikeout numbers, and he was very good at Yankees Stadium.

He is pitching where he is comfortable Monday night, and the Yankees will benefit from that. Rodon was almost two full runs better ERA-wise at home this season. He also allowed an oBA that was 57 points lower at home, and his command was better. With the way he pitches at Yankee Stadium, it would not be surprising to see him dominate this game.

Rodon has pitches against the Royals twice this season. In those two games, Rodon has thrown a combined 13 innings, allowed just 10 hits, and struck out 12 while walking just one batter. The left-hander needs to have that type of outing if the Yankees want to take a commanding 2-0 lead Monday night. The Royals have not been hitting the ball too well in the playoffs, so Rodon should be able to take advantage that and have another dominant outing against them.

Final Royals-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Expect a great pitching matchup Monday night. I do think this will be a very close game, just as game one was. The odds like the Yankees, but I will take the Royals to at least cover the spread.

Final Royals-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Royals +1.5 (-172)