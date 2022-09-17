Frankie Montas drops optimistic update after shoulder soreness in Friday’s start

The New York Yankees fell 7-6 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night and it wasn’t a great outing for right-hander Frankie Montas, who lasted just 3.1 innings after allowing four earned runs. Following the outing, Montas felt soreness in his right shoulder and the team will have him undergo an MRI on Saturday. But, the former A’s ace is very optimistic it’s nothing serious.

Via Jon Heyman:

Frankie Montas is going for an MRI on shoulder. Said he’s optimistic that it’s not too bad. Felt something after game . — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 17, 2022

A serious injury would be a major blow to the Yankees rotation. Although Montas has struggled immensely with his new team (6.35 ERA in eight starts), he’s still going to be an important piece come playoff time. On the other hand, if he does miss a bit of time, it may be a good thing for Frankie Montas as he looks to re-group and find his form again.

To be frank, we’ve rarely seen the old Montas from Oakland during his tenure in the Bronx. He’s surrendered at least four earned runs in three of his last four appearances. By no means ideal.

Montas said that he felt some discomfort in the shoulder prior to Friday’s start and it kept tightening up during the outing. The only concerning thing about this situation is Montas missed around three weeks during his time with the A’s in July with shoulder inflammation.

The Yankees are 7-3 in their last 10 games and continue their three-game set with the Brew Crew on Saturday as Jameson Taillon takes the bump. We’ll see if Frankie Montas is able to make his next scheduled start next week or not.