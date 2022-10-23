‘Frustrated’ Gerrit Cole at loss for words with Yankees on brink of sweep at hands of Astros

The New York Yankees season is on the brink after their Game 3 loss in the ALCS to the Houston Astros. Everyone on the team was searching for answers after another tough game, including starter Gerrit Cole, who fell apart in the sixth inning, allowing the Astros to build up a lead they wouldn’t ever come close to relinquishing in this game.

Cole was solid through the first five innings, but he ended up letting the first three batters reach in the fifth inning, and watched them all come around to score in the inning. Cole lasted five plus innings, but he gave up all five runs that Houston scored, and he got no run support from his offense, ensuring that he would take the loss. After the game, Cole clearly wasn’t happy with his poor performance.

“We threw consecutive pitches on the edge all night, and they put really good, convicted swings on pitcher’s pitches. I’m about as frustrated as you can get. And they obviously had a little bit of luck go their way.” – Gerrit Cole, News Day

Cole’s disappointment was echoed by his teammates in the aftermath of another tough loss to Houston. They simply haven’t looked competitive against the Astros, and as a result, they find themselves down 3-0 in the series, and they could end up being swept out of the playoffs if the ‘Stros manage to win again in Game 4.

The Yankees aren’t out just yet, but Cole’s comments here show that they are hurting. New York knows better than any other team in the MLB that a 3-0 deficit isn’t impossible to overcome, but this Astros team has shown no signs of weakness so far, and the Yankees on the other hand haven’t shown any sign they can pull off a comeback. They will try to prove everyone wrong in Game 4 and begin a comeback with a win in front of their home crowd.