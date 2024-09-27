There is plenty of cause for celebration among New York Yankees players after they dispatched of the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night, 10-1, to clinch the AL East division title. It has been a season-long war between these two teams, and in the end, it was the Yankees that came out on top — vindicating their efforts. Now, they can set their sights towards snapping the team's 15-year World Series drought, which is tied for the third-longest in franchise history.

What the Yankees will need to once again be the cream of the crop in the MLB is a herculean playoff effort from ace Gerrit Cole. Cole did not start the 2024 season on the best of notes, as an injury delayed the start of his season to June. And during the first month of his season, he wasn't yet at his best. But now, Cole looks more like his old self, and he couldn't be more prepared to make a huge impact for the team come October.

“I feel really good [heading into the postseason]. Locating the ball well right now,” Cole told Meredith Marakovits of YES Network during the Yankees' locker-room celebrations. “[September and October] makes me feel alive.”

Since the All-Star break, Gerrit Cole has been excellent for the Yankees. He had two nightmare starts in losses against the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox wherein he allowed a combined 13 earned runs, but he has otherwise been locked in. Since July 19, Cole has put up an ERA of 2.76 in 71.2 innings of work, and his stuff is also starting to pick up, as he has struck out 73 batters during that span against just 22 walks.

The Yankees may have other rotation question marks to tend to as they head into the ALDS. It remains to be seen as to whom the Yankees will rely on in the rotation behind Cole. But now, the goal for Cole is to remain sharp, especially with the lengthy layoff between now and the start of the Division Series.

“Yeah, I think we'll probably throw to some hitters early next week and try to stay sharp,” Cole added.

How will the Yankees' playoff starting rotation shake out?

At this point, it feels like only Gerrit Cole is guaranteed a spot in the playoff rotation. The Yankees have so much depth that they can reconfigure the rotation depending on the matchup.

Perhaps Carlos Rodon could be considered safe as well when it comes to his place in the playoff rotation. After a rough stretch in the middle of the season, the 31-year-old lefty, much like Cole, has been great since the All-Star break. From July 19 onwards, Rodon has gone 7-2 with an ERA of 2.78 while striking out 78 batters across 62.2 innings.

With there being one full day of rest between Games 1 and 2, 2 and 3, and 4 and 5 of the ALDS, the Yankees can roll with a three-man rotation to begin the postseason. Cole and Rodon are likely to start Games 1 and 4 and Games 2 and 5, respectively, so it will be interesting to see how New York deals with Game 3.

Perhaps the Yankees give Luis Gil the ball in a pivotal Game 3 and rely on the likes of Clarke Schmidt, Nestor Cortes (if he's healthy) and Marcus Stroman for support from the bullpen. Regardless, the team has a plethora of weapons they can rely on, which isn't a luxury many teams have.