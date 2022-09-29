Gerrit Cole joined Aaron Judge in historic night for Yankees

The New York Yankees enjoyed an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays with some historic accomplishments. Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run, tying Roger Maris’ American League record. Gerrit Cole also tied a franchise record.

Cole tied Ron Guidry on the top of the Yankees’ single-season strikeout leaderboard with 248. He made it to second place last season and is now on the cusp of setting a historic record in the pinstripes.

According to Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News, Cole recognized that Judge’s accomplishment was the main headliner. But he also spoke about how happy he was to make Yankees history.

“I think it’s more special because of what Aaron did tonight to be honest,” Cole said, via the Daily News. “It’s a really, obviously a really special number. Guidry was so good for us and so magical and his record held for so long. I don’t think you’ll ever dream of it, but just to be mentioned in the same categories. The Yankees’ legends, it’s kind of hard for me to wrap my head around at this point.”

Gerrit Cole’s accomplishment will go under the radar for a few reasons. On top of Aaron Judge’s record being more impressive and historic, Cole has not enjoyed a great 2022 season. His 3.51 ERA is higher than his career average and he has allowed a career-high 32 home runs. Still, he has been solid for the playoff-bound Yankees.