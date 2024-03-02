New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole isn't happy with how an opposing player acted following a home run. The Toronto Blue Jays' Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer off of Cole in a spring training game Friday, and then trotted peacefully around the bases.
“Yeah, what’s the day? Are we still in February? March 1st? Yeah, he enjoyed that homer,” Cole said, per MLB.com.
Cole followed up with some even more interesting comments. When asked about whether he would remember Vogelbach's actions during the season, Cole responded matter-of-factly.
“I don’t forget a lot of things,” Cole added. The Yankees did end up winning the game, 8-4.
The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays seem to be having some increased bad blood. The Blue Jays accused Yankee Aaron Judge last season of unethical behavior, and Blue Jay Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stated that he wouldn't want to ever play for the Bronx Bombers. The two teams are in the powerful American League East, playing each other several times over the course of a year.
The Yankees are trying to rebound from a frustrating season in 2023. The team finished the year with a 82-80 record, missing the playoffs. The Blue Jays had one of the best records in the division, closing out at 89-73. It will be interesting to see how these two teams do against each other in the coming season. There certainly doesn't appear to be any love lost between the clubs.
The Yankees continue spring training games on Saturday, playing the Baltimore Orioles at 1:05. Toronto hosts the Atlanta Braves Saturday, also starting at 1:05.