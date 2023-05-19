A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees had the last laugh in their recently concluded four-game series north of the border against American League East division rivals Toronto Blue Jays.

“We were focused on what we can control between the lines,” Aaron Judge said, per Erik Boland of Newsday Sports. “We did a pretty good job blocking out all the noise and distraction the whole series. Went out there and took care of our business.”

The four-game series against the Blue Jays kicked off last Monday when Toronto broadcasters suggested that Aaron Judge was getting outside help while at the plate. That ignited controversy on social media, with baseball fans wondering whether Judge and the Yankees were actually cheating. Aaron Judge had already sounded off about that issue, but it was his overall performance in the series that turned out to be his biggest statement.

Aaron Judge hit a total of four home runs in the Blue Jays series, including one in the Yankees 4-2 finale victory on Thursday. Over the last seven Yankees games, Judge has hit a total of six home runs and produced 12 RBI with a .346 batting average and 1.562 OPS. He’s been as terrifying to deal with opposing pitchers as ever, which the Blue Jays just realized whether they admit it or not.

The Yankees took the series three games to one. Up next for Aaron Judge and company will be another series on the road when they take on the Cincinnati Reds beginning this Friday at the Great American Ball Park.