The New York Yankees are winning. It might prove to be too little and too late for the Bronx Bombers, but at least they are not losing in bunches these days. In fact, they just swept the defending and reigning World Series champions in a three-game set at Minute Maid Park, with the Yankees taking out their brooms in a 6-1 victory on Sunday.

Rookie catcher Austin Wells, who just got called up from Triple-A at the start of the Houston series, was more than happy over the way things turned out for the Yankees.

“We did a really good job of managing the small things,” Wells shared following the Yankees' win in the series finale, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “Going out there, getting first-pitch strikes on defense and being able to lay off some good pitches from those guys; they’re a great staff, a great-hitting lineup. It was really cool to be in here, and it was a really big group effort to get three wins here.”

Wells contributed to the Yankees' win to end the week, going 1-for-3 with a double and a run. He went 2-for-10 with two RBIs in the Astros series. Together with Jasson Dominguez, who was also called up in time for the Astros series, Wells gave New York and its fans something to feel good about the club's future amid a letdown campaign, all factors considered.

The Yankees, who have won six of their last seven games, will next host the Detroit Tigers in a three-game set in the Bronx that starts this coming Tuesday.