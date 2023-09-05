Although the New York Yankees are fully committed to giving their younger players plenty of opportunities for the rest of 2023, it would also be advantageous for some of the slumping veterans to find their rhythm at the plate. Unfortunately, the organization has no choice but to shut one of them down.

Amid growing concerns, Anthony Rizzo will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, per YES Network's Meredith Marakovits, with post-concussion syndrome. He has been on the injured list since early August, and with cognitive impairment being a serious concern, this is the only sensible course of action. The good news, however, is that doctors expect Rizzo to make a full recovery for the 2024 season. He has one year left on his contract.

The 34-year-old first baseman is believed to have suffered a concussion when he collided with San Diego Padres' star Fernando Tatis back in May. Rizzo, who went into June hitting over .300, has not been the same since. Many analysts have noted how he just has not looked right. The medical staff reportedly did their diligence, and even Rizzo himself said the Yankees handled the whole situation the right way. Somehow, his concussion went by undetected.

With all the information that is now at the organization's disposal, no chances will be taken going forward. New York will likely continue to start DJ LeMahieu at first base in Rizzo's absence. The Yankees have weathered key injuries throughout the 2023 campaign, most notably losing Aaron Judge for almost two months with a torn ligament in his toe.

Nevertheless, the club has still struggled to get consistent production from its lineup and starting pitching rotation. The result is a 68-69 record that could have the Yankees slated for their first last-place finish in 33 years. The team has rallied lately, however, (due in part to the infusion of youth), and has won seven of its last eight games.

The best case scenario for New York is to finish this disappointing year strong and prepare the top prospects for 2024. Maybe then, a healthy Anthony Rizzo can be one of the linchpins on a promising and more balanced lineup.