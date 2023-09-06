New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton went yard for the 400th time in his career, and earned comparisons to legendary power hitter Gary Sheffield from his manager Aaron Boone.

“He's as unique as I've ever seen… I played against Gary Sheffield, and he used to hit some rockets at you and hit the ball consistently hard on a line, but G's just unique in his own right,” Boone said after the game, per Gary Phillips of New York Daily News.

Stanton bashed a line-drive over the left field bullpen in the sixth inning, giving the Yankees a 3-1 lead that proved to be the difference in a win over the Detroit Tigers. He launches homers with the same style as Sheffield, who racked up well over 500 in his 22-year career.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“A very G-esque ball that no one really hits like that. Just an absolute missile over the bullpen. 400, it's a special number, and I think it's to be celebrated,” Boone said.

Despite the milestone, Stanton has struggled along with the Yankees this season, currently on pace for a career-worst batting average at .205. He has battled with injuries that have kept him out of a large portion of the team's matchups, and has turned in an abnormally-low 21 homers with only a few series remaining.

The Yankees will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016, as they sit in dead last in the AL East at 17 games back. They have put together a small run of four straight wins to save face, but the nine game losing streak in August was the nail in the coffin for the organization.

Manager Aaron Boone is likely to be terminated after the season for the poor performance in the last two seasons, and the team will look to rework their issues with aging stars that have failed to produce. Stanton is still locked into a massive 13-year deal that ties him to the Yankees through at least 2027, and it remains to be seen if they will try to make a move with him.