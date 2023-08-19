The New York Yankees are down bad right now. They've lost six in a row and have a very slim chance of making the AL Wild Card, sitting seven games back of the final berth. Their struggles continued on Friday, losing 8-3 to the Boston Red Sox, falling to 2-8 in their last 10 contests.

After the loss, Gleyber Torres and Anthony Volpe both got painfully honest on what has been a forgettable season. Via MLB.com:

“It’s hard when you lose,” said Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres. “We try to compete every time, but we fail. It’s really frustrating for us because we know we’ve got a really good team, and we don’t do the right things right now. We have to keep going and try to figure out the right way to start winning games.”

“We know we haven’t played to anywhere near our potential the entire year,” said Volpe. “The fact that we still trust and believe in each other, and know that we have another gear that we can get to, every day we’re just working to try and do that.”

While Aaron Judge's lengthy injury certainly hurt the Yankees, there's no excuse for this ball club to have one of the worst offenses in baseball. They're hitting a mere .231 as a lineup which ranks 29th in the Majors while scoring only 4.2 runs per game. That ranks 23rd. Outside of Judge, essentially no one is consistent at the plate. Torres, who is hitting .267, is the only other one have a respectable campaign.

With the regular season quickly coming to a close, it simply comes down to finding a rhythm and finishing out strong. But by the looks of it, there are no signs of the offense turning things around.

Tough times in the Bronx.